The Netherlands' oldest resident, Heleen Mackenbach, has died at the age of 110, her family informed Rijnmond. She would have turned 111 on December 29.

The Rotterdam woman died after a short illness, though she had been immobile and confined to bed for some time. Her funeral will be held privately.

Helene Barbera Maria Mackenbach was born in Rotterdam in 1912 as the eldest of five children. Her siblings all died before her.

Mackenbach lived in Rotterdam all her life, mainly with her sister Diny, who died at age 99. She used to teach at the Fatima school in Rotterdam Schiebroek.