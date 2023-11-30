This year, Taylor Swift dominated the music streaming service Spotify. She was the most listened-to artist worldwide, with her songs getting streamed over 26 million times. The Swifties also won out in the Netherlands - here, too, Taylor Swift was the most listened-to artist, according to the ninth edition of Spotify Wrapped, NOS reports.

The most-streamed Dutch artist is Boef, third on the Netherlands’ list of artists. The most-streamed song in the Netherlands was also a Dutch one - Stiekem by Goldband and Maan. Goldband also had another title in the top 5 with Noodgeval.

The top 10 streamed artists and songs in the Netherlands, according to Spotify Wrapped

Number Artist Song 1 Taylor Swift Stiekem - Goldband en Maan 2 The Weekend Flowers - Miley Cyrus 3 Boef Engelbewaarder - Marco Shcuitmaker 4 Drake Ladada (Mon dernier mot) - Claude 5 Ed Sheeran Noodgeval - Goldband 6 Ronnie Flex Tattoo - Loreen 7 Lijpe Lady Low - Tiësto 8 David Guetta People - Libianca 9 Kevin Paracetamollen - Flemming 10 Lil’ Kleine Wat Wil Je Van Mij - Metejoor

According to NOS, Spotify called it remarkable how much Dutch people listen to local music. Dutch music was already popular, but this year, 7 percent more Dutch music got streamed in the Netherlands.

Netherlands residents also opted for local on their podcasts. Four of the five most streamed podcasts are Dutch.