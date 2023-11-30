Swifties rule the world, and the Netherlands, according to Spotify Wrapped
This year, Taylor Swift dominated the music streaming service Spotify. She was the most listened-to artist worldwide, with her songs getting streamed over 26 million times. The Swifties also won out in the Netherlands - here, too, Taylor Swift was the most listened-to artist, according to the ninth edition of Spotify Wrapped, NOS reports.
The most-streamed Dutch artist is Boef, third on the Netherlands’ list of artists. The most-streamed song in the Netherlands was also a Dutch one - Stiekem by Goldband and Maan. Goldband also had another title in the top 5 with Noodgeval.
The top 10 streamed artists and songs in the Netherlands, according to Spotify Wrapped
|
Number
|
Artist
|
Song
|
1
|
Taylor Swift
|
Stiekem - Goldband en Maan
|
2
|
The Weekend
|
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
|
3
|
Boef
|
Engelbewaarder - Marco Shcuitmaker
|
4
|
Drake
|
Ladada (Mon dernier mot) - Claude
|
5
|
Ed Sheeran
|
Noodgeval - Goldband
|
6
|
Ronnie Flex
|
Tattoo - Loreen
|
7
|
Lijpe
|
Lady Low - Tiësto
|
8
|
David Guetta
|
People - Libianca
|
9
|
Kevin
|
Paracetamollen - Flemming
|
10
|
Lil’ Kleine
|
Wat Wil Je Van Mij - Metejoor
According to NOS, Spotify called it remarkable how much Dutch people listen to local music. Dutch music was already popular, but this year, 7 percent more Dutch music got streamed in the Netherlands.
Netherlands residents also opted for local on their podcasts. Four of the five most streamed podcasts are Dutch.
- Geuze & Gorgels
- BROERS
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Door de ogen van de Koning
- De Podcast Psycholoog