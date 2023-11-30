Chip machine maker ASML intends to appoint Christophe Fouquet as CEO to succeed co-presidents Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink. The Veldhoven company will present Fouquet’s appointment at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 April 2024, the day of Wennink’s and Van den Brink’s retirement.

Fouquet is currently chief business officer at ASML, where he has been working for 15 years. According to Nils Andersen, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Fouquet is an “experienced leader with a deep understanding of ASML’s technology.” The Supervisory Board considers him an excellent candidate to take over from Wennink and Van den Brink.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to secure such a strong successor to lead ASML,” Wennink said, also referring to Fouquet’s years of experience with the company. “We share the ‘ASML DNA’ of collaboration and partnership. I will work closely with Christophe to ensure he has the best possible start in his new position.”

Van den Brink also described Fouquet as a great candidate to take over from him and Wennink. “My collaboration with Christophe has been very close and fruitful for many years, and I am proud that ASML has been able to grow a technologist like Christophe into the CEO position. I am happy he will lead our technology organization and place it at the heart of ASML’s future.”

Fouquet said he was “excited and honored” to take on the position of CEO. “We have a clear strategy and a great team, and I look forward to building on this solid foundation in the coming years.”

ASML also announced its intention to appoint Jim Koonmen as Chief Customer Officer, a new position in ASML’s board. According to the company, the new position “underscores ASML’s ambition to continuously increase our responsiveness to customer needs and to consistently deliver high-performance products and services.”

Koonmen’s appointment is also subject to notification of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in April next year.