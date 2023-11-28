Feyenoord are knocked out of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League after losing 1-3 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Arne Slot's side were desperately unlucky in the match as they scored two own goals. The Rotterdammers have qualified for the Europa League.

Arne Slot gave Yankuba Minteh a starting spot for the match. The winger on loan from Newcastle was chosen for the right-wing spot. Calvin Stengs went to attacking midfield, with Ramiz Zerrouki starting on the bench. Lutsharel Geertruida took the right-back spot over from the injured Bart Nieuwkoop.

Minteh seemed eager to impress as he was stopped by a last-ditch tackle by Atletico defender Mario Hermoso from giving the Rotterdammers the lead.

Atletico took the lead through a bizarre own goal by Geertruida. Midfielder Marcos Llorente lobbed the ball into the Feyenoord box. Geertruida knew there was no danger behind him and, therefore, tried to avoid the ball and let it run to Bijlow, but the ball hit his stomach as he then saw it roll into his own goal.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata should have doubled the visitor's lead midway through the second half. Youngster Rodri Riquelme found Morata, who had escaped the attention of David Hancko, but he didn't get the connection on his flying header that he wanted as it went far from the goal.

Antoine Griezmann hit the post in the first minute after halftime. Mario Hermoso crossed the ball into the box for the French forward, who volleyed it toward the near corner and saw it come back off the post.

Atletico needed another last-ditch block to stop Feyenoord from scoring in the 53rd minute. Axel Witsel lost the ball in a dangerous position to Quilindschy Hartman, who rolled the ball across the box to Santiago Gimenez. The fans in De Kuip were expecting a goal as it seemed a simple chance, but the Mexican was not quick enough, allowing Jose Gimenez to block the attempt.

The Spanish side doubled their lead after 57 minutes. Llorente chipped the ball to Hermoso behind the defence, who volleyed it over Justin Bijlow into the Feyenoord goal. It looked spectacular, but whether the Spanish left-back meant it, only he would know.

Feyenoord reduced the deficit to one goal after 76 minutes. Substitute Ondrej Lingr's corner was met by Mats Wieffer, who scored his second headed goal in two weeks, having scored with his head for Oranje a week ago.

But Atletico were back to a two-goal lead just four minutes later. Nahuel Molina crossed a free kick into the box, which Gimenez inadvertently extended into his own goal.

Feyenoord kept pushing despite the two-goal deficit, but they could not create any more meaningful chances.

The Rotterdammers are eliminated from the Champions League as SS Lazio and Atletico Madrid have more than a three-point lead with one match to go. They are five points ahead of Celtic, meaning they cannot be caught for the Europa League spot.

Slot's side will have to recover quickly from the defeat as they face title rivals and Eredivisie leaders PSV on Sunday.