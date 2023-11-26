Due to early snowfall and a low snow line in the Alps, many winter sports enthusiasts from the Netherlands are already heading on ski holidays, much earlier than usual.

According to Sunweb, the largest winter sports provider, the number of visitors to French ski areas last week was 12 percent higher than in the same period last year. TUI also noted a significant increase in demand.

Sunweb experienced a 10 percent increase in bookings. "We particularly see an increase in France, where most of the snow has fallen. Additionally, not only in the higher-altitude areas but also in the lower-lying areas in France, we see more bookings," a spokesperson said. These lower areas saw bookings increase by 30 percent last week, according to the travel provider.

TUI reported a 60 percent increase in bookings compared to previous weeks. "The first snowfall has a strong appeal to winter sports enthusiasts," explained a TUI spokesperson. "There was already a lot of interest for stays over Christmas, and we now see a rapid increase in demand for the surrounding weeks,” the spokesperson said