More and more homes are being sold with a high energy label, the national land registry Kadaster has found following an investigation. A high energy label also leads to a higher average selling price for a house. The opposite is the case when houses have a low energy label.

In the first few months of 2020, for example, over 8,500 homes with an A energy label were sold, according to Kadaster. In the second quarter of this year, the figure was still 10,400. The sale of houses with an F or G label has fallen. In the first quarter of 2020, Kadaster recorded 5,700 transactions, compared to 4,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

The national land registry also reports that the price difference between the highest and lowest energy labels has increased significantly. As recently as the first quarter of 2020, the difference between energy labels A and G was 60,000 euros. However, people are now paying significantly more for homes with a high sustainability rating. The difference has risen to up to 140,000 euros.

Overall, home prices fell slightly at the beginning of the year, according to Kadaster. This fall was most pronounced for houses with energy labels F and G. The national land registry finds it "striking" that prices for apartments with more than 80 square meters have fallen the most. Especially if they have an energy label F or G. In contrast, small apartments with a high energy label react less sensitively to price changes.