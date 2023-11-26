The interest group for students in secondary special education (LBVSO) is talking about a "tsunami of reports from concerned students". This concerns both students with an Islamic background who fear being expelled because of the election result, as well as those with a Jewish background, according to the interest group.

"It is common knowledge that Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and discrimination are present in many of our schools," the group wrote in a statement on X. At school, some chapters in certain subjects are skipped for fear of violent confrontations, the board said.

Lieve mensen,



Momenteel is er een tsunami aan meldingen van verontruste leerlingen.



Van leerlingen die de indruk hebben dat zij nu uitgezet worden vanwege hun islamitische achtergrond.



Van leerlingen met een joodse achtergrond die zich achtergesteld voelen in huidige aanpak.… — LBVSO (@lbvso) November 25, 2023

The LBVSO demands that schools take immediate action against expressions such as "Have you packed your bags yet" or "Take the train to Auschwitz". The association believes that this is not happening enough at the moment and is also calling on the government to act and not look the other way when problems arise. "What we are missing from you is a clear statement and an action plan. It is your job to ensure the safety of all students."

LBVSO chairman Elijah said in a statement on X that the interest group receives “reports of worried children expressing their fears (...). Not going to find normal what feels abnormal and unsafe to them. However, I do find that a lot of anxiety can be alleviated when they are explained about the constitution and how democracy works.”

Ik ben geboren en getogen in een volksbuurt. Mijn trap kent 5 culturen en m’n straat meer dan 10. Van elkaar weten wij dat er verschillen zijn vanwege ons geloof en daarmee waar wij afkeurend tegenover staan. En toch is er een enorme saamhorigheid en acceptatie. We komen bij… — LBVSO (@lbvso) November 25, 2023

According to the LBVSO, many schools have held rallies about the election results. However, too little emphasis has been placed on the fact that students do not have to fear deportation due to the constitution. "As soon as we inform the students about this, they immediately feel different and are much more relaxed."