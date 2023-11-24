For one year, Dutch citizens will be able to visit China for short trips without needing a visa, the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands announced. From December 1, Dutch people can travel to the country for up to 15 days without having to apply for a visa.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented the visa-free period as an “experiment” that will run until November 30 next year. It covers all types of travel - tourism, business trips, visiting relatives, or just traveling through China to another destination.

According to the Telegraaf, the experiment is widely reported in Chinese state media. It also covers residents of Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Malaysia. The Foreign Ministry said the country wants to “open up” more to the rest of the world to make it easier for people abroad to invest in China.

Chinese citizens still need a visa to visit the Netherlands.