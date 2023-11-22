The far-right FvD will likely not hold its planned election party on Wednesday following two assaults on party leader Thierry Baudet. “In consultation with security services and security, it appears that it cannot go ahead for the time being,” a spokesperson for the party told NRC.

On Monday, Baudet was hit on the head with a beer bottle at an election gathering in a Groningen cafe. He was treated in the hospital in Groningen and was able to participate in the election debate on NOS on Tuesday. Earlier in the campaign, he got hit on the head with an umbrella before he gave a speech at the University of Ghent in Belgium.

According to NRC, the FvD was still sending out mass invites for an election procession on Wednesday. With the campaign bus in the lead, FvD supporters will drive from Amsterdam, through The Hague and Rotterdam, to Vianen. It is unclear whether Baudet will be part of the procession.