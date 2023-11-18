The majority of Dutch voters are in favor of limiting the number of asylum seekers. Although voters from right-wing parties are particularly interested in a limit, many voters from the left and center parties now also think that the Netherlands should introduce a restriction on asylum seekers, according to an EenVandaag opinion panel.

More than 30,000 people have taken part in the EenVandaag opinion panel. It emerged that one issue is particularly important among the participants, namely immigration. After Rutte's former cabinet failed on the issue of asylum policy, for almost half of voters (49 percent) this is one of the most important issues that politicians have to deal with.

Right-wing voters in particular have a great interest in limiting immigration. It is therefore not surprising that, according to the survey, eight out of ten voters believe that the influx is now too high and want to limit it. Voters from the right-wing parties PVV, FVD, VVD, JA21, and BBB therefore want a drastic reduction in the number of asylum seekers.

The political center also shares this interest. Around 95% of NSC voters stated in the opinion panel that they want to accept fewer asylum seekers. "When the system squeaks and creaks, decisions have to be made. As painful as that may sometimes be," said a supporter of the Pieter Omtzigt party.

The problem of immigration also seems to be omnipresent among left-wing voters. After all, the survey also showed that voters from the SP, D66, Volt, and Christian Union believe that there is an urgent need to limit the influx of asylum seekers. Around 85% of SP voters believe that fewer asylum seekers should be accepted, closely followed by (58%), D66 (48%), and Volt (42%).

However, this group of voters is not concerned with the issue of accepting asylum seekers, but with how immigration is dealt with in the Netherlands. One D66 voter stated in the opinion poll "We must be able to offer the people who come a decent existence, with prospects. We can't do that now."

Nevertheless, the desire for a limit is also coming from the left-wing spectrum. "I think everyone can come if we have enough space, houses, and healthcare facilities. But we don't have those." said a Volt voter.

The opinion poll also showed that voters only want certain groups of immigrants in the Netherlands. Around 77 percent of respondents voted that Ukrainian refugees in particular are most welcome. Just over half (57%) were also in favor of asylum seekers fleeing wars and politically persecuted people. Furthermore, labor migrants from the European Union (56%) are also welcome in the Netherlands. However, labor migrants from outside the EU are significantly less welcome: only 1 in 5 would like the Netherlands to accept this group, according to the EenVandaag opinion panel.