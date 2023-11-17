Mortgage market cautiously recovering: consultancy firm
The mortgage market is cautiously recovering, said consultancy firm IG&H. The average amount for which homeowners took out a mortgage in the third quarter has risen to a record high, according to IG&H. Total turnover on the mortgage market increased further in July, August, and September, after yields had also increased in the second quarter.
Earlier this year, many fewer people took out a mortgage because the interest on this type of loan hand increased significantly. With a high interest rate, people can borrow less money than when the interest rate is low because their repayments are higher.
But now, the number of people taking out a mortgage and the average loan amount are rising again, IG&H said. Last quarter, the number of new mortgages rose to 80,000, an increase of 2,000 compared to April, May, and June.
First-time buyers and those moving on had a slightly larger share in the past quarter than in the second quarter, IG&H noted. First-time buyers now have the largest share of the market since 2016.
The average mortgage amount was 396,000 euros last quarter, IG&H said. That is 4.1 percent more than the previous three months. The mortgage amount rose fastest for transfers and supplementary loans. Total mortgage turnover increased to 26.9 billion euros.
Reporting by ANP