About half of Netherlands residents have postponed planned purchases until Black Friday next week, according to research by price comparator Pricewise. Younger people, in particular, are waiting for the discount day after America’s Thanksgiving to buy things.

Sixty percent of people aged 16 to 29 are waiting for Black Friday, and 58 percent in the age category 30 to 39. In the age group just above that, 40 to 49, only 43 percent have postponed purchases to wait for Black Friday discounts.

According to Pricewise, Black Friday is no longer one day but has become a period of almost two weeks. It’s still better to wait a little longer before purchasing, said Pricewise director Hans de Kok. “You can see that there is a build-up where discounts are becoming higher and higher during this promotional period. Comparing is always a good idea. This way, you know what is on the market and that you are getting the best price.”

Black Friday discounts have also expanded from products into services and subscriptions, Pricewise noticed. There will also be telephone, television, and internet deals on Black Friday.