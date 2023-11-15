Dutch footballer Anwar El Ghazi has filed a lawsuit to challenge his dismissal by Mainz 05, German media BILD and Allgemeine Zeitung reported. The German club recently terminated the Dutch striker’s contract after he posted pro-Palestinian statements on Instagram.

Mainz 05 suspended El Ghazi after his statement showing support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip under severe attack from the Israeli army. “When one side cuts off water, food, and electricity on another, then it’s not war,” El Ghazi wrote on Instagram. “When social media is censoring the content of one side and not the other, then it’s not war. This isn’t a conflict, and it’s not war. This is genocide and mass destruction, and we’re witnessing it happen live.”

He ended his post with: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The “from the river to the sea” part of the phrase refers to expelling Jews from Israel and is sometimes used as a rallying cry calling for the slaughter of Jewish people present in that country.

The German club initially allowed him to return, saying that El Ghazi had shown remorse. The two-time Dutch international and former Ajax and PSV player refuted that in a new social media post, after which Mainz dismissed him with immediate effect.

El Ghazi’s contract with Mainz was supposed to last until the summer of 2025. The lawsuit challenging the dismissal is expected to appear in court before the end of the year.

El Ghazi’s sudden departure from Mainz could be a problem for the Dutch striker, according to NU.nl. FIFA regulations state that players are allowed to play for up to two clubs in one season in most parts of the world. At the start of the season, he made two appearances for PSV. If FIFA doesn’t give him dispensation, he may end up on the sidelines for eight months until he can start at a new club next season.