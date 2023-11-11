Thousands of people joined the annual March for Life in The Hague on Saturday, according to the initiator Scream for Life. With the silent march through The Hague, which was organized for the 31st time this year, the Christian movement wanted to show its great difficulties with the practice of abortion in the Netherlands.

Vandaag is de Mars voor het leven! Kom jij ook op voor een hoopvolle toekomst voor moeder en kind?



- 11.00 uur: Start Podiumprogramma

- 12.15 uur: Stille Mars door Den Haag



📍Malieveld, Den Haag#marsvoorhetleven #schreeuwomleven #erishulp #prolife #weekvanhetleven pic.twitter.com/Lf9dSDI93K — Schreeuwomleven (@SchreeuwomLeven) November 11, 2023

Around 50 people attended a counter-demonstration. They carried cardboard signs with texts such as "Boss in my own belly" and "My pussy is my choice". The counter-protesters shouted slogans at the march participants and some raised the middle finger at them.

Among those present at the Malieveld in The Hague, from where Scream on Life broadcast a live stream, was the head of ChristenUnie, Mirjam Bikker. Among other things, she said that the "unprotected little life that does not yet have its own voice" must be protected, a well-known position of the Christian party. Bikker also argued that women should be supported when they are faced with financial or housing problems, for example, "to ensure that they then see more options than just the one way out".

Among the march participants was SGP leader Chris Stoffer, who also appeared outside an abortion clinic in Rotterdam last Thursday. He was there to support the marchers, whom the Reformed Party describes as "pro-life vigilantes" and who, according to the party, engage with visitors to the abortion clinic "in a careful and loving way". Stoffer's action met with widespread criticism, including from VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz and D66 leader Rob Jetten.

On X, the VVD party leader wrote that she is “Done with this ultra-conservative nonsense. Demonstrating in front of an abortion clinic against women who have not made a simple choice is downright intimidating.”

Wij laten ons niet tientallen jaren terug in de tijd zetten en we laten ons al helemaal niet intimideren. Klaar met dit oerconservatieve gedoe. Voor de deur van een abortuskliniek betogen tegen vrouwen die echt geen eenvoudige keuze hebben gemaakt, is ronduit intimiderend.… — Dilan Yesilgöz - Zegerius (@DilanYesilgoz) November 9, 2023

A second visit by the SGP to an abortion clinic in Utrecht did not take place a day later, as pro-abortion activists had gathered there. The party explained that it wanted to avoid unrest.