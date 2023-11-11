The final design of a 2-kilometer-long rooftop park on the Hofbogen railway viaduct of the former Hofplein railway line in Rotterdam was approved by the city's mayor and aldermen on Tuesday. The construction is set to begin in 2025.

The park, set to be the longest rooftop park in the Netherlands, will stretch along the Hofplein line from Gordelweg in Rotterdam-Noord to the Luchtpark in the city center. For almost 100 years, the Hofplein line was the rail connection between Rotterdam and The Hague-Scheveningen. It was the first electric railway in the Netherlands. It is currently a retired railroad corridor.

Zo ziet het er nu uit op de Hofbogen, en zo wordt het straks. Een dakpark van twee kilometer dwars door Rotterdam-Noord. Aanleg start in 2025. Kosten: 54 miljoen euro. pic.twitter.com/wENftbjeuW — Peter Groenendijk (@groenendijkp) November 10, 2023

The design was developed in consultation with local residents and businesses, according to the city. There will be benches and tables, as well as water areas and a playground for children. The design is available on this link. Construction of the park will start in 2025 and the black roof will be changed into a green carpet at the end of 2027. The park will open earlier in phases.

Alderman Vincent Karremans (public spaces) described it on Facebook as a "new, unique icon" for the city. "We're done with sketching and drawing and are ready to start preparing for the construction of this unique park. It will be a place to walk, stroll, and relax with a newspaper and a cup of coffee, high above the hustle and bustle of the street and amidst the treetops,” he wrote.

The design of the park focuses on sustainability and will incorporate a diverse range of plant species and habitats for various animals like bees, butterflies, toads, bats, birds, and hedgehogs. Special pathways will allow small animals to access the park.

A key feature of the park is its innovative water system, designed to collect and purify rainwater, in order to help the city manage extreme weather conditions like heavy rainfalls and droughts. This system will also eliminate the need for tap water for irrigation and recreational water areas. To maintain water supply during dry periods, rainwater from the nearby Benthemplein will be channelled and purified for use in the Hofbogen park.

Een glijbaan, een foodhal en véél groen: zo gaat het park bovenop de Hofbogen eruitzien - https://t.co/mliY6LDAnN pic.twitter.com/aDlJ0NPtUt — Havenloods (@Havenloods) November 10, 2023

The city of Rotterdam aims to contribute to urban greenery with the construction of the new park. The city plans to further this initiative with seven additional greening projects. These upcoming projects will be situated in various locations across the city, including Alexanderplein, Rijnhavenpark, Maashavenpark, Hofplein, Westblaak, Schouwburgplein, and Getijdenpark Feyenoord.