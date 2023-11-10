Cooperative Menzis increases the premium for basic health insurance by 5.50 euros to 146.75 euros. On Budget Day, the government said it expected premiums for basic health insurance to rise by “approximately” 12 euros to an average of 149 euros per month.

Menzis also says it has to contend with the growing demand for care, expensive treatments, and rising costs due to inflation. But according to CEO Dirk Jan Sloots, the insurer has managed to keep the premium increase limited “by keeping a close eye on our expenses,” among other things.

Menzis wants to get rid of the higher deductible that people can take in exchange for a premium discount. The insurer finds it unfair. “Healthy and financially well-off people opt for a higher voluntary deductible and benefit from lower premiums. Meanwhile, less well-off and chronically ill people with a mandatory deductible bear part of these costs.”

The cooperative has 2.1 million members. All insurers must inform their customers by Sunday what they will have to pay next year if they want to continue with their insurance. Because people still get this information by post, insurers must send the letters by Saturday.