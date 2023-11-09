Two-thirds (65 percent) of Netherlands residents want a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and 70 percent want Israel to allow “much more humanitarian aid” to the densely populated area, according to a survey by I&O Research.

Most Netherlands residents (68 percent) believe that Israel has the right to defend itself, and 75 percent hold Hamas responsible for the war. But a growing group of Dutch are holding the State of Israel (from 45 two weeks ago to 55 percent now) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (from 51 to 60 percent) accountable for how the violence is developing.

Half of Netherlands residents think that Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks is disproportionate. And few understand Israel’s arguments that a ceasefire would mean it can’t eliminate Hamas (28 percent) and more aid to the Gaza Strip would allow more weapons to Hamas (23 percent).

According to the Qatari news network Al Jazeera, at least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel stands at over 1,400 during the same period.

Three-quarters of the Dutch are worried about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and 63 percent are following the news about the war. Most Dutch people do not experience direct negativity. But that does not apply to Dutch people with a non-Western background. Half of Moroccan-Dutch and 38 percent of Dutch-Turks report that the war has negatively impacted their lives. “Given the limited size of this group, we cannot make any statements of Dutch people with a Jewish background,” I&O Research said.

Most Netherlands residents (53 percent) don’t support the government’s limited response to the war. Half (51 percent) think the Dutch government should be more critical of Israel.