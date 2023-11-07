The new mortgage standards next year mean that people can get a higher mortgage for a home with a high energy label (A or B). This could mean that homes with lower energy labels become less attractive, causing their prices to fall and increasing the price differences between these homes, Van Bruggen Adviesgroep concluded after calculating the maximum mortgage amounts in 2024 for various situations, De Telegraaf reports.

The new mortgage standards have a major impact on what people can borrow to purchase a home next year. Most single people will be able to borrow more in 2024 due to the adjusted standards, but couples will have a harder time.

Single people buying a house with an energy label A or B will be able to borrow between 10,000 and 20,000 euros more on their mortgage next year than in 2023. Single people with an income of up to 70,000 euros buying a home with an energy label E, F, or G will be able to borrow approximately 12,000 euros more than this year, according to Van Bruggen Adviesgroep.

Couples will be able to borrow less in 2024 than in 2023, especially if they want to buy a home with an E, F, or G label. How much less depends on their joint income - the decrease in the maximum mortgage varies from 3,000 to 27,000 euros.

Couples who want to buy a home with an A or B label will be able to borrow slightly more if their joint income is up to 55,000 euros. If their income is above 100,000 euros, their maximum mortgage amount will be between 5,000 and 15,000 euros lower.