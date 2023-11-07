The use of mobile phones will be banned in primary- and secondary special education from the 2024/25 school year. Minister Mariëlle Paul for Primary and Secondary Education made agreements to that effect with the involved interest groups on Tuesday.

The government made similar agreements regarding secondary schools before the summer. Mobile phones will only be allowed in the classroom if they are deemed necessary for the content of the lesson or if the student is dependent on the phone, for example, for medical reasons.

“Many children have a mobile phone from an early age. That is why I am pleased that we have now agreed for all schools that mobile phones are in principle no longer allowed in the classroom,” Paul said. “In this way, we protect the students while it remains possible to use a mobile phone if really necessary. No more mobile phones in the classroom provides clarity for everyone.”

“We have noticed in secondary education that students quickly get used to it, and it gives them and teachers peace of mind,” Paul added.

In the coming period, schools will discuss with teachers, students, and parents exactly what the ban on mobile phones in the classroom will look like. The agreements will take effect at the start of the next academic year. The ban already takes effect in secondary education in January.

The government will later evaluate whether the agreements to keep mobile phones out of the classroom have the desired effect or whether a legal ban is needed.