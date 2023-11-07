Actor Ben Ramakers passed away on Thursday, November 2, at the age of 69, his family said on Tuesday. He died of natural causes on the set of the NTR/BNNVARA series elixir. “He died while pursuing his greatest passion: acting,” his family said.

“His death is a great loss and has deeply affected the entire cast and crew of Elixir,” a spokesperson for producer Topkapi told RTL Nieuws. Ramakers had shot almost all of his scenes, so his death won’t impact the completion of the eight-part drama series about Big Pharma.

Ramakers starred in dozens of Dutch films and series. He appeared as a commissioner in Unit 13 (1996-1998), director of the dairy factory in Meiden van De Wit (2002), and the father of Connie Palmen in the drama series I.M. (2020). He also had supporting roles in films like Abeltje (1998), Lek (1999), Sint (2010), and Oorlogswinter (2008).