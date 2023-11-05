The police found 700 kilos of cocaine in a building in Rotterdam's Hoog Zestienhoven industrial estate on Saturday morning. Eight men aged between 23 and 45 were arrested. The drugs have since been destroyed.

Een inbraakmelding leidde agenten zaterdagmorgen naar een bedrijfspand op de #bovendijk #rotterdam. Waarom mannen op de vlucht sloegen bleek al snel. We vonden ruim 700 kilo cocaïne. De drugs zijn vernietigd en 8 mannen zijn aangehouden. https://t.co/e16xtqbRhU. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) November 4, 2023

The officers checked the Bovendijk at around 10:15 a.m. after a burglary report was received. They saw several men running away. Some of the suspects tried to flee through ditches, among other things, but they didn't get far, according to the police. With the help of the Marechaussee and the deployment of a police helicopter, the eight men were found and arrested. In the meantime, the search began at the Bovendijk site, where the investigators then found the cocaine on the premises.

All suspects are currently in custody and are being questioned. The police have launched an investigation and have not ruled out further arrests.