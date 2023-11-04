The driver of a delivery van crashed into the glass facade of the town hall in Rhenen (Utrecht) several times on Saturday. The perpetrator then drove on. The police found the damaged van abandoned in De Korte Kampen, a street not far from the town hall. On Saturday morning, the police arrested a 23-year-old man from Rhenen who is suspected of being the driver of the van.

We zijn met FO ter plaatste aan de #NieuweVeenendaalseweg in #Rhenen. Vanmorgen rond 06:30u is daar een bestuurder een pand binnen gereden. Collega's treffen alleen geen bestuurder meer aan. We doen onderzoek. Weet u meer of heeft u iets gezien? Laat het ons weten. Bel 0900-8844. — Politie Utrecht (@POL_Utrecht) November 4, 2023

Dankzij het onderzoek dat vanochtend is verricht heeft de politie snel zicht gekregen op de mogelijke bestuurder. Een 23-jarige man uit #Rhenen is zojuist aangehouden en zal worden verhoord. — Politie Utrecht (@POL_Utrecht) November 4, 2023

According to NOS, no one was present at the town hall early this morning and no one was injured. However, it is still not known whether the driver was injured.

The police can not say anything about the background of the incident, which took place at around 06:30 a.m. on Saturday. Forensic investigations have been carried out at the town hall on Nieuwe Veenendaalseweg and the police are investigating the neighborhood.

Vanochtend vroeg, rond 06.30 uur, heeft een persoon met een busje meerdere keren tegen het Huis van de gemeente gereden. Er is schade aan de raadzaal en ingang van het gebouw. Burgemeester Hans van der Pas, die zelf aanwezig is, is geschrokken en vindt de situatie onwerkelijk. Op… pic.twitter.com/vdbhhnGN5p — Gemeente Rhenen (@Gemeente_Rhenen) November 4, 2023

A police spokesman told the broadcaster that the search for the perpetrator was urgent, regardless of the fact that the driver chose town hall as a target. Ultimately, this would not affect the urgency of the investigation. "It's an important building, yes," the spokesman said. "But when a motorist hits a building several times, it's just as important to us," he told NOS.

In a statement issued by the municipality, mayor Hans van der Pas said he was shocked and found the situation "unreal". In addition to the entrance to the building, the council chamber was also damaged, RTV Utrecht reported.