European Union policy must be reshaped in the face of threats from several countries, such as Russia, says Frans Timmermans, chairman of the GroenLinks-PvdA. Among other things, he will discuss this with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday. The day before, he wrote an opinion piece on the subject in Trouw.



The unity of the EU is more important today than ever, argues Timmermans. He therefore believes that the right of veto, with which a country can block a decision, should be abolished. Otherwise, Europe would be "paralyzed" by the attitude of a single member state.

Furthermore, countries such as Moldova and Ukraine need to be included, which the EU should prepare for. These countries "run the risk of being drawn into instability fomented by Russia", he wrote in the Trouw article.



In addition, there should be room within the European Union for different groups working at different "speeds". For example, a "core Europe" could emerge, made up of countries "that opt for closer cooperation". Countries that do not wish to do so can themselves work together in a grouping within the EU or participate at a different "pace".



Timmermans also emphasized that given the current wars taking place in Ukraine and the Middle East, no hard fronts such as the "West" versus the "South" should be drawn up and played off against each other. This dichotomous view would only contribute to one-sided positions and more violence. It is therefore of immense importance for the EU to break this pattern in the long term, the GroenLinks-PvdA chairman said.