SP leader Lilian Marijnissen appears in the November issue of Playboy. In the interview with the magazine, the fully-clothed politician discussed the dic picks she regularly receives and a deepfake porn video made of her, among other things.

Anonymity is far too often abused, Marijnissen said about the random photos of penises sent to her. “Those dick picks were a bit of a shock,” she told Playboy. “Then you have idiots who think a dick pick will make you happy. That’s just sad.”

Playboy asked her whether she sometimes shares the photos with her friends when they’re out. “Oh yes,” she said. “And that gets a lot of laughs. But actually, it is just deeply said.”

Marijnissen also spoke about a deepfake porn that was made of her. She didn’t find it particularly good, she said.

The SP leader posed for Playboy in her kickboxing suit, a sport that she practices religiously, even during election time. “I try to do kickboxing a few times a week. It keeps my mind sharp and fresh.”