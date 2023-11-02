The Dutch artist duo Studio Drift will open their own museum in Amsterdam in early 2025. The artwork from Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta, often large-scale, moving and interactive, will be on display in the Van Gendt Hallen in the Oostenburg neighborhood in the city center.

“The Drift Museum is the culmination of everything we have been working towards over the past 17 years. We hope this will become a place that arouses wonder and emotional responses in our visitors, and where they feel more connected to our planet and nature,” the artists said.

Studio Drift’s work is shown all over the world, and is in international collections. In 2018, their first solo exhibition was on display at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. The highlights of the exhibition included the drone show entitled “Franchise Freedom,” in which three hundred luminous drones flew above the water of the IJ like a flock of birds. This year the show was also exhibited in New York’s Central Park.

The Van Gendt Halls, five industrial factory halls, date back to 1898 and have been renovated after years of vacancy. According to the owner of the national monument, Eduard Zanen, art and technology should come together in the halls.

“The Drift Museum, of over 8,000 m2, will be located in two of the halls. The other halls will house sports activities, hospitality firms, offices and start-ups that distinguish themselves in terms of sustainability.”