The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed 27 Dutch people in the Gaza Strip about a possible border opening today to let foreigners and seriously injured people leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt. “As previously reported, in the event of the border opening, a team is ready in Egypt to receive and assist the Dutch,” the Ministry said, NOS reports.

The Ministry is “in close contact with its international partners” about the possible border opening between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. For security reasons, the Ministry wouldn’t give the broadcaster further details.

A source told Reuters that Qatar, in consultation with the United States, negotiated an agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas about opening the border. According to the British news agency, the border at Rafah will open to evacuate foreigners and seriously injured people.

When and for how long the border will open is unclear. Earlier this morning, the Palestinian Border Gaurd said that 81 severely injured Palestinians would be allowed to cross the border with Egypt for treatment. An emergency hospital is being set up near Rafah, an Egyptian source told NOS. Photos from the area show several ambulances waiting at the border.