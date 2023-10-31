Outgoing education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf urged HAVO and VWO students to also consider vocational education when deciding how to continue their education. “Ask yourself what gives you pleasure and satisfaction and where your future lies,” Dijkgraaf wrote in a letter delivered to 200,000 graduating students on Tuesday, NOS reports. “And don’t be blinded by the so-called ‘level’ of the training.”

He sent this letter as vocational schools, colleges, and universities start their open days and study choice activities. Dijkgraaf pointed out that without craftspeople, the Netherlands would come to a standstill. “Good craftspeople are desperately needed for the challenges society faces. Think of the energy transition, housing construction, and healthcare: people who install heat pumps, build houses, and care for the elderly.”

During his time as Education Minister, Dijkgraaf often urged Netherlands residents to move away from the image of “higher” and “lower” education. He believes that too much prestige is linked to education level.

A special year is ahead for the graduating students in which they’ll make important choices that will impact the rest of their lives, Dijkgraaf said in the letter. “Choose your own path and destiny,” he wrote. “Because there are so many things you can do, but only a few that only you can do. Our country desperately needs your talents.”