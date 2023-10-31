Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in the Goffertpark in Nijmegen on 27 June 2024, concert organizer MOJO announced. Ticket sales start on Friday.

The performance in the Netherlands is part of a 2024 European tour. The first show will happen in Cardiff, U.K., on May 5. The last of the 22 shows is on July 25th in London.

According to MOJO, the tour has been described as “the greatest show on Earth” by Billboard and “one of the best shows ever” by the Daily Telegraph. In 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band’s European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets.

The 74-year-old singer had to cancel 23 performances in the United States and Canada this year due to health problems, according to NU.nl.