About 70 percent of Netherlands residents consider purchasing power, migration, and healthcare the most important themes for the upcoming parliamentary elections, AD reports based on its own research.

The housing shortage is the fourth biggest problem for a new government to address, mentioned by over half of voters. The energy transition, in which businesses and homes must switch to more sustainable forms of energy than natural gas, comes in a close fifth.

Asked what the new government should push money into, 32 percent of Netherlands residents said it should ensure that citizens have enough to pay for groceries and fixed costs. Healthcare and housing construction are the other two areas where the government should spend money, according to voters.

To pay for the bigger investments in purchasing power, healthcare, and housing, the government can spend less on asylum reception and other forms of migration, almost 40 percent of voters said. Cutting back on migration is a spearhead for many right-wing parties, most notably Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC. Sixteen percent said less money should go to the EU, and ten percent think companies should receive fewer subsidies and tax benefits. The left-wing favors letting companies help pay to solve the Netherlands’ ongoing problems.