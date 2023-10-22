Three suspects were arrested on Thursday evening for a fatal shooting incident earlier in the day in the Mauvestraat in Apeldoorn. As a result, a 20-year-old man from Arnhem died at the scene.

At 4:11 p.m., the police received a report about a shooting in the Mauvestraat in Apeldoorn. Earlier, an argument had occurred on the street, which passers-by tried to mediate, the police said. After the 20-year-old was shot, neighbors tried to resuscitate the young man. But that was of no avail as the man from Arnhem died from his injuries in front of the house of a resident who provided assistance.

The suspects were soon targeted and the police arrested three men, aged 21, 19, and 37, at various locations in Apeldoorn. The police have not ruled out more arrests.

The reason for the incident is still under investigation. The police are still taking several scenarios into account.

The police launched an investigation and are still taking several scenarios into account. A victim support service has been set up for the witnesses.