St. Maarten Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, called on all residents of the island to stay off the streets Saturday night because of the approaching Hurricane Tammy. The Defense Ministry was asked to keep soldiers on standby to ensure safety during the passage of the hurricane and in the aftermath.

Hurricane Tammy is on its way to the island and is expected to pass 60 miles northeast of St. Maarten in the early morning hours (local time) on Sunday. Many people have stocked up on food, candles, and water in recent days. All stores and restaurants are closed, and the airport was also closed on Saturday. As a precautionary measure, the power supply was restricted.

According to the weather service, heavy squalls and heavy rains are expected. There are also warnings of landslides as a result of the rains. Overall, tourists are urged to stay indoors. Jacobs advised everyone to stay indoors and spend time with family and friends. A shelter had been opened, but it had not been used much on Saturday evening.

Residents of the neighboring islands of Saba and St. Eustatius are also prepared for Tammy. A tropical storm warning has been issued for these islands.

Hurricane Tammy is currently raging in the Caribbean over the island of Barbuda with winds gusting to 140 kilometers per hour. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), heavy rains along with flooding await the Lesser Antilles, NOS reported.