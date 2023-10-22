The Netherlands is in contact with Israel to get more information about 33-year-old Islam al-Ashqar who died in Gaza, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced. She was the mother of 16-year-old Mohammed from Doorn, who has told his story to the broadcaster NOS. The 33-year-old had traveled to the Gaza Strip with her family before the war broke out on October 7, according to NOS. She was there visiting family. She had tried several times in vain to cross the border with Egypt at Rafah, the broadcaster reported.

"I am shocked by the sad news that a Dutch woman has been killed in Gaza. My thoughts are with her relatives at this difficult time," Rutte wrote on X.

Aangedaan door het droevige nieuws dat een Nederlandse vrouw in Gaza is omgekomen. Mijn gedachten zijn bij haar nabestaanden in deze moeilijke tijd. We staan in contact met Israël om meer informatie te krijgen. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 22, 2023

Accordinf to NOS, Ashqar died Saturday night in the Nuseirat refugee camp. There, a suspected Israeli bombardment took place at a night market around the same time. Whether the 33-year-old woman actually died in this bombing has not yet been confirmed.

The Foreign Ministry cannot yet say anything about the circumstances of the woman's death. However, the ministry had previously contacted the victim for consular assistance. The Gaza Strip has been cut off from the outside world for two weeks.

The cause and manner of Islam al-Ashqar's death was not immediately clear. Israel continued a series of retaliatory air strikes on Gaza between Saturday night and Sunday morning. This reportedly resulted in dozens of fatalities, authorities in the Gaza Strip said. More than 30 homes are also said to have been destroyed in new attacks. Hamas has claimed about 55 people died as a result.

Israel carries out daily attacks on Gaza to eliminate the terror organization Hamas, which launched an attack on Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in the attack. The Israeli actions have already killed more than 4,600 people, according to Hamas.