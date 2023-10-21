After two weeks, the longest strike ever at the food and raw materials company Cargill in the Netherlands is coming to an end, reports the CNV trade union. The reason is that the unions have agreed with the company on a negotiated outcome for a new collective agreement for some 600 employees.

In addition to the regular price compensation, Cargill workers will receive two further pay increases. Retroactively, the rates will be increased by 100 euros and then by 2 percent. From 2024, there will be a 3 percent pay increase in all rates, Nieuwe Oogst reported.

"Cargill has taken several deteriorations off the table, for example concerning retirement benefits, the social plan, and parental leave. And we finally agreed on a wage increase in addition to automatic price compensation," said CNV chief negotiator Mirjam van Leussen.

The strike started on Oct. 6, when workers stopped work at Cargill sites in Botlek, Sas van Gent, Bergen op Zoom, and Amsterdam. Cargill is involved in trading grain and other agricultural products, among other things.

Van Leussen said she will now present the outcome to union members. "In the meantime, we are suspending the strike and production will resume tomorrow," she said.