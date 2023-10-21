Amsterdam West is the ninth coolest neighborhood in the world, according to the sixth annual ranking by Time Out. The ranking called West a “hip, cozy, and creative area” with “a unique blend of Dutch heritage and international energy.”

The Time Out researchers polled over 12,000 people about their favorite neighborhoods in their hometowns and then narrowed down the selection with insights from city editors and local experts. “To create and rank the final list, we considered factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.”

Amsterdam West has all of that to offer and more. Despite bordering major tourist attractions, West remains “resolutely local-centric,” Time Out said. One street is packed with the classic tall, narrow brick buildings with boutiques, trendy cafes, and multicultural eateries, and the next is a peaceful residential street or canal that you can idly explore for hours.

Places Time Out would visit include museum Het Schip, the Westerpark, and De School - “one of Europe’s premier nightclubs that’s on the bleeding edge of electronic sounds.”

According to the researchers, there is no bad time to visit Amsterdam West. “But when autumn arrives and the nights get longer, the area sparkles with lights that make it extra magical to meander around.”

According to the Time Out ranking, the world's coolest neighborhood is Laureles in Medellin, Colombia. Smithfield in Dublin (Ireland), Carabanchel in Madrid (Spain), Havnen in Copenhagen (Denmark), and Sheung Wan in Hong Kong make up the top five.