At least 30 record stores in the Netherlands opened on Thursday night for the midnight release of The Rolling Stones’ new album. Dutch fans lined up to buy the album in cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague, but also in smaller towns and villages like Geesteren in Overijssel and Aarle Rixtel in Noord-Brabant, AD reports.

Several record stores had an actual launch party, playing the album Hackney Diamonds before midnight. Sales started everywhere from 00:00 a.m. Such launch parties were more common before streaming, but it is now rare for record stores to open at night for a release.

Hackney Diamonds is the Stones’ first studio album since 2005. It contains 12 songs, including previously released singles, Angry and Sweet Sounds of Heaven. The album features guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Paul McCartney.