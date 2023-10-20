A group of civil servants from various ministries expressed in a letter to the Cabinet their "serious concerns about the unconditional support" for Israel. The letter, first reported by De Telegraaf and also reviewed by ANP, urges the government to put a stop to Israel and calls on them to address Israel's responsibilities "as an occupier of the Palestinian territories."

While these civil servants condemn the "horrific" attacks by Hamas, they criticize the lack of a clear stance on Israel's response to them. They believe Israel undermines international law and uses disproportionate force, noting that Israel sees the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza as legitimate collateral damage.

"Up to this point, Israel has shown no restraint in its response, citing self-defense,” the civil servants wrote. They also observe that the Netherlands is not showing restraint either. They request a strong condemnation of the "excessive violence in Gaza" and urge the Cabinet to remind Israel "of the importance of acting within the guidelines of international humanitarian law." They point out that Israel has committed war crimes in the past and will continue to do so if not held accountable.

The civil servants also ask the Cabinet to work towards a diplomatic solution, advocating for de-escalation, dialogue, and efforts to achieve lasting peace.

At 4:00 p.m. on Friday, nearly 300 civil servants had signed the letter. While this number is growing, it is a relatively small fraction of the tens of thousands of employees working in ministries. The letter can be signed until Wednesday morning, after which it will be emailed to all government officials.

On Tuesday, it was reported that hundreds of students signed an open letter addressed to the board of the University of Amsterdam (UvA). The authors of the letter criticize the university's stance on Israel and believe it should express support for the Palestinians.

Leiden University also noted growing concerns among students regarding the events in Israel and Gaza. A spokesperson said that during lectures or via emails, they have received inquiries from concerned individuals from both the Jewish and Palestinian communities who want to share their perspectives and are "sometimes also angry." Some students asked if Leiden University would make a political statement, but the university believes that would not "contribute to resolving the conflict."