BCC closed all its branches on Wednesday due to aggressive bargain hunters causing safety concerns in the bankrupt electronics chain. Several described situations to RTL Z that resemble viral videos of Black Friday in the United States.

Employees showed videos and photos of long lines outside and hectic conditions inside the BCC stores. Customers “banged on the windows like gorillas,” threatened staff, and “pulled show models off the walls,” employees said. Customers fought with each other and staff. In at least one case, it came to blows.

What aggravated the crowds problem is the fact that many stores are understaffed. BCC already cut ties with its temporary workers after the bankruptcy, and many employees have already sought other employment. “Then you suddenly have only five colleagues in the store, but a hundred customers are coming through the door. That’s impossible,” an employee told RTL.

BCC has 57 physical stores with over 1,00 employees. The electronics chain went bankrupt last month. The bankruptcy administrators initiated a bankruptcy sale to cash out the stocks. On Tuesday, many branches had queues outside the doors and huge crowds in the shops.

About a dozen BCC branches closed their doors early on Tuesday because they couldn’t guarantee the safety of employees and customers. On Wednesday morning, branch and regional managers decided to keep all stores closed. Only customers who call and want to pick up ordered items will be helped, sources told RTL. The bankruptcy administrators and BCC management are working on a solution.