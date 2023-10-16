A client of the Westelijk Noord-Brabant mental health institution was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the death of a 75-year-old woman from Halsteren. The victim was found dead on Wednesday in the ‘t Wasven forest area in the Noord-Brabant town, near the psychiatric center.

The mental health institution posted a press statement on its website in which the organization expressed its condolences to the woman’s relatives. “Our attention is currently mainly focused on our employees and clients, who are, of course, also shocked by this incident.”

The victim was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was found in the forest area near Halsteren the next day. An examination of her body and an autopsy determined that she was killed in a crime, the police said on Friday. In the interest of the investigation, the police did not say how she died.

The police identified the 31-year-old suspect from Halsteren on Friday evening. That evening, the police searched his home in Halsteren in vain. Investigators also checked family members in Amsterdam due to suspicions that he had gone there. He was finally arrested in Amsterdam at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Mayor Margo Mulder of the municipality of Bergen op Zoom responded on the municipality’s website on Sunday evening. She said she was in close contact with the police and the board of directors of the mental health institution. “I would like to express my condolences, on behalf of the mayor and aldermen, to the loved ones of the 75-year-old deceased lady. At the same time, I would also like to express my compliments to the police for the smooth and successful action, after which a suspect was arrested,” said Mulder.