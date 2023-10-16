Bags and packages containing what the authorities believe is hard drugs washed up on the North Sea coast this weekend. The police are investigating the contents of the packages and where they came from.

The police did not say how many packages they found or where exactly. A spokesperson for the Noord-Holland police told NOS the packages washed ashore on the North Sea coast “in the broadest sense of the word.”

The police called on anyone who found a package or bag along the beach to contact the police immediately. Do not open the package.

The police are investigating the content and origin of the packages with the other involved authorities, including customs, the Coast Guard, and the Koninklijke Marechaussee.