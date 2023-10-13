Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte explicitly emphasized for the first time that while Israel has the full right to defend itself and act against the “appalling terror inflicted by Hamas,” this should be done “with due regard for proportionality and international humanitarian law.” Several Cabinet members echoed this stance on Friday.

📞: This afternoon I spoke with @KingAbdullahII of Jordan (@RHCJO) about ongoing developments in neighbouring Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. We discussed the need to prevent regional escalation and the need for humanitarian access to Gaza.



It is of great importance that the… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 13, 2023

Rutte expressed these views on Friday on X (formerly Twitter) following a phone conversation with King of Jordan Abdullah II. They discussed the ongoing developments in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. In his post, Rutte stressed the need to prevent regional escalation and the need for humanitarian access to Gaza. “It is of great importance that the innocent residents of Gaza can obtain food, water and medical care,” he wrote.

Outgoing Justice Minister and VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz reiterated ahead of the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday that Israel has the right to self-defense, and it is up to them to act "within the boundaries of war law." She refrained from commenting on Israel's call for residents in northern Gaza to leave their homes within 24 hours, stating it's not her place "to judge from here" if the action is proportional.

Outgoing Climate Minister and D66 leader Rob Jetten stated ahead of the Council of Ministers meeting that while he believes the international community should support Israel, they also have a responsibility to ensure actions remain "within limits." He further urged nations that stand in solidarity with Israel to provide "humanitarian aid for innocent civilians." Jetten advocates for the international community to engage in dialogues with Israel regarding the "manner in which they combat Hamas."

The D66 leader expressed that the government's "unconditional support" for Israel, which faced a significant terrorist act, should go hand-in-hand with humanitarian assistance for nearly two million people in Gaza who "truly have no way out."

The Council of Ministers extensively discussed the situation in Israel and Gaza, "including the innocent victims on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides," Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said after the meeting. She stressed that it is "critically important that a humanitarian corridor to Gaza be established" to facilitate the transportation of food, medicines, and fuel to the region. "We are addressing this issue with Israel," she added.