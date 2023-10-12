Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was present on Thursday at the commemoration of the uprising at the Sobibór extermination camp, which took place on October 14, 1943. In his speech, he notably mentioned the recent events in Israel.

The uprising in the Nazi death camps located in occupied Poland was led by Jewish inmates who killed several SS officers and camp guards. Although many of the roughly 600 inmates tried to escape, most were recaptured and killed. Approximately 50 survivors lived to see the war's end.

The Sobibór extermination camp holds significant importance in the Netherlands because around a third of all Dutch Jews killed during the Holocaust were deported and murdered there. This number encompasses over 34,000 men, women, and children. "Sobibor is an ink-black chapter in the Dutch history of the Second World War," the prime minister stated in his speech.

Rutte also addressed recent events in Israel during his speech. "Today’s commemoration takes place against a tragic and alarming background," he noted, referencing "the unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas" that occurred last weekend. "Today, our hearts go out to all those innocent victims and their loved ones."

He further warned that antisemitism, racism, and exclusion persist in today's world. "By being here today, we are sending a clear message. We will not allow evil to triumph. And by coming together here, speaking the names of the victims and telling their stories, we remind ourselves of the importance of remaining vigilant," he concluded.