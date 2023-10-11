Members of GroenLinks/PvdA asked party leader Frans Timmermans and GroenLinks faction leader Jesse Klaver to correct their statements about the war in Israel. The party members called it “misplaced and misleading” that their leaders talked about “self-defense” by Israel, they said in a letter to the boards of the left-wing parties, De Telegraaf reports.

After the Hamas attack in Israel on Saturday and Israel’s response, Klaver pointed out Israel’s right to protect itself. Timmermans spoke of a “terror-mongering surprise attack” that cannot be legitimized in any way.”

The letter drawn up by Juliette Mattijsen (member of both parties), Geke Hasperhoven (GroenLinks), and Martine Doppen (GroenLinks) mentions “the apartheid state of Israel” and “fascism of the Israeli state” that is “difficult to overlook.”

“We disapprove of the Hamas violence and do not ask you to condone it,” the party members wrote. “We do, however, ask you to provide an honest description of the situation and to explain the origins of the violence in context.”

GroenLinks has long supported the Palestinian people in the current situation in Israel. The PvdA has been more moderate.

It doesn’t appear that the party members’ criticism changed Klaver and Timmermans’ standpoints, based on statements they made on Tuesday. Timmermans said on the talk show Khalid & Sophie that Israel has the right to defend itself. But he added that people should understand the situation the country is currently in. He also called for “proportionality” from Israel, calling cutting off power and water to the Gaza Strip disproportionate.

During question time with Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday afternoon, Klaver called it “completely logical” that Israel has the right “to protect itself” and “will do everything in its power to ensure that Hamas is not able to commit such an attack again.”