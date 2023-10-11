Several hundred supporters of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion organized protests on Wednesday outside Rabobank branches across the country to demand the bank cease its investment in industrial agriculture and compensate for the damage caused. They notably blocked the main entrance to the headquarters of Rabobank in Utrecht.

Vandaag voeren wij met @GreenpeaceNL actie tegen Rabobank. Onze eis: Stop het financieren van industriële landbouw die leidt tot natuurverwoesting, boeren- én dierenleed en betaal voor de aangerichte schade. #stopRabo #natuurverwoesting pic.twitter.com/FV39HFc1GM — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) October 11, 2023

The protesters marched from Utrecht Central Station through Jaarbeursplein to the Rabo building on Croeselaan. A group of cyclists blocked the parking garage on Rabostraat, while others obstructed side entrances. According to the activists, bank employees can exit but are not allowed to re-enter the building. Some Rabobank employees have come outside to observe the scene. "We can still get in through the staff entrance," they noted.

A few of the activists climbed poles near the building. They hung banners over the Rabobank logo. Other protesters held signs with messages like "Rabobank: proud sponsor of the climate crisis?" and "1 euro profit adds 94 euros in damage to me.

Protesters were still present in front of the Rabobank headquarters in Utrecht at 04:00 p.m. Similar protests in front of Rabobank branches took place in Rotterdam, Eindhoven, Nijmegen, and Leeuwarden.

Greenpeace Director Andy Palmen labeled Rabobank as "the financial architect of an out-of-control agricultural system." The protesters strongly criticize Rabobank for its long-term heavy investment in "mega-farms, artificial fertilizers, agricultural pesticides, and the animal feed industry."

Palmen mentioned he spoke to several farmers who are adversely affected by Rabobank's practices. "If they want to keep fewer cows, alarm bells start ringing at the bank," he said. He pointed out that Rabobank continues to make millions of euros in profit. "This is not a small player."

Rabobank called the actions of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion on Wednesday “a bridge too far.” In a press release, the bank said that customers are the ones suffering from it, as their services “are extremely important for many people in the vicinity of these offices.” The bank also found it distressing that employees “who are not substantively involved” received letters demanding “absurd demands” such as the bank to cease funding industrial farming.