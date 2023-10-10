A majority of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, approved the asylum distribution law aimed at ensuring a fair distribution of asylum seekers among municipalities. However, it remains highly uncertain whether the law, proposed by State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Eric van der Burg will get a majority in the Eester Kamer, the upper house of the Dutch parliament.

This majority in the Tweede Kamer was already expected following a two-day debate last week on this politically sensitive legislation. It remains to be seen whether the law will get a majority in the Senate. Currently, 37 senators oppose the law, with 36 in favor. The stance of 50Plus and OPNL will be decisive. Both parties have not yet determined their position, as they revealed to the ANP news agency upon inquiry.

It is also uncertain if the Senate will review the bill before the upcoming Tweede Kamer elections on November 22. If not, the accommodation of asylum seekers is likely to become a key negotiation point during the formation of a new government.

If the law is indeed discussed and approved by a majority in the Eerste Kamer, it will take another year for it to take effect. In recent weeks, the registration center in Ter Apel, Groningen, has been exceptionally busy. New asylum seekers are being accommodated throughout the country, but not without difficulty.

Van der Burg recently made two urgent appeals to municipalities to swiftly arrange shelter for asylum seekers. He stated on Friday that 8,400 additional accommodation places are required this year.

Opponents of the law, PVV and JA21, tried to remove the mandatory element from the law through motions. The law stipulates that if municipalities refuse to accommodate asylum seekers, they will be compelled to do so. The motion was rejected. Another motion to introduce a halt on asylum also did not pass.

However, some motions aimed at slightly tightening the asylum policy did receive support. For instance, a motion from the CDA and VVD to reduce provisions for low-prospect asylum seekers was supported. The Tweede Kamer also backed a motion from the VVD and CDA to allow the examination of asylum seekers' mobile phones to verify their asylum stories. The Tweede Kamer wants the Cabinet to stop only using written interviews for promising asylum seekers, insisting on face-to-face interviews.

A majority of MPs also approved a motion supporting the idea that municipalities should no longer have the prerogative to select which type of asylum seekers they accommodate. Some municipalities prefer hosting families over single men, for example. A motion from D66 and GroenLinks-PvdA supporting this idea gained sufficient support.