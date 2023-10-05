Support for Ukraine is not "waning" at all, said outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He is also not concerned about American support for the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. "Support in Europe is at its peak," Rutte said upon arrival at the meeting of the European Political Community taking place on 5 October 2023 in Granada, Spain. He also cautioned against rushed decisions regarding 2030 EU expansion date.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental forum for political and strategic discussions about the future of Europe. It was established in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leading up to the summit, there was noticeable silence regarding Ukraine, and expectations about potential new arms deliveries were downplayed.

Rutte said he was not afraid that the massive military support from the U.S. is at risk due to political disagreements in Congress. “The President is totally committed to supporting Ukraine, but I also know for a fact that in Congress (...) both parties are in total agreement on the need to continue support for Ukraine,” he said, adding, “I’m absolutely convinced that the US will stay on board.”

In #Granada op de derde top van de Europese Politieke Gemeenschap. #Zelensky is present. Onze demissionaire #Rutte ook. Rutte gaat hem uitleggen dat een extreem snelle toetreding van #Oekraïne tot de #,EU niet in de lijn der verwachting ligt pic.twitter.com/LkSKwIILRO — Ria Cats (@RiaCats) October 5, 2023

Recently, there has been growing friction within the EU regarding aid to Ukraine. Viktor Orbán's Hungary has long been obstructive when it comes to aid to Kyiv. Moreover, the party of Robert Fico just won the elections in Slovakia. He said during the election campaign that he wants to halt military aid to Ukraine.

Rutte does not fear that Slovakia will suddenly take a completely different approach. "We should wait and see if Fico can form a coalition government," he said. "I truly rely on the moderate forces in Slovakia to continue the policy."

Zelensky is also present in Granada. The most important thing is for Europe to maintain unity, he said upon his arrival. He had previously mentioned wanting to discuss new air defense support. Host country Spain has now promised new air defenses and anti-drone systems, as reported by Reuters based on government sources.

Rutte rejects 2030 as a set date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Mark Rutte also said at the start of the European Political Community meeting that the Netherlands does not want to commit to the year 2030 as a fixed date to admit new member states like Ukraine into the European Union. "That's date fixation," he said. According to the outgoing Prime Minister, it is rash to set a date for expansion as has been done by several high-ranking EU officials.

"I strongly disagree with that date. I also find it very unwise," Rutte said. An informal European Council is taking place there on Friday, where EU government and state leaders will discuss, among other topics, EU expansion.

According to Rutte, admitting new member states into the EU is a complicated and complex process. There should be no concessions made to the accession requirements, emphasized Rutte. Moreover, significant reforms would be required in the EU if more countries join, he stated. "I know for sure that the Union, as it is currently structured, is absolutely not capable of admitting large countries."

"The EU already has 27 member states, and decision-making and various other matters will become even more complicated if more countries join," Rutte added. Countries can join if they meet all the requirements. "It's not a question of when countries are ready; it's a question of whether countries are ready."

In the past year, Ukraine and Moldova have become candidate members of the EU. Kyiv is pushing for swift membership. Several countries in the Balkans also have candidate status. Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, previously mentioned 2030 as a target date for expansion.

Rutte believes ample time should be allocated for reform. The EU cannot continue supporting lagging economies at its current scale. According to him, Eastern European countries are likely not eager to admit new member states if they have to contribute financially to support these countries.