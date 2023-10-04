From January 1, a PostNL stamp will cost 1.09 euros, 8 percent more than the current 1.01 euros. PostNL is increasing prices again to cover the rising costs, the company said on Wednesday.

“The volume of mail continues to decline,” said PostNL director Bob van Ierland. But that doesn’t mean the post collectors and deliverers have less work. “Even though there is less mail, we still empty around eleven thousand street mailboxes every working day, and we still walk and cycle through every street in the Netherlands every day.”

The price for shipping online franked packages will remain at 6.95 euros. But the price for postage at a PostNL point will increase from 7.65 euros to 7.95 euros. And the basic rate for sending letters abroad will rise by 10 cents to 1.75 euros.

The special December stamps will cost 1 euro more per sheet this year. Twenty stamps will cost 19.20 euros, amounting to 96 cents per stamp.