Feyenoord lost against Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. Arne Slot’s side led twice but ended up losing 3-2.

Ramiz Zerrouki started for Feyenoord. The midfielder, who was signed from Twente last summer, was picked above Yankuba Minteh, who had to make do with a spot on the bench. Ayase Ueda started as a striker for Feyenoord as Santiago Gimenez was suspended.

There was an element of luck to Feyenoord’s first goal after seven minutes. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Ueda’s effort, but the ball inadvertently hit Mario Hermoso and went into the Athletico goal.

Atletico equalized in the 13th minute. Mats Wieffer cut out a pass from deep, but his slide tackle sent the ball straight to Alvaro Morata, who placed it into the near post. The goal was initially given offside due to an Atletico played being offside before the pass initial pass was played. Still, it was overturned after a check by referee Francois Letexier.

The Rotterdammers retook the lead after 33 minutes played. A great cross from Calvin Stengs found David Hancko, whose first attempt was saved by Oblak before he knocked the rebound into the net.

Feyenoord nearly made it three just a few minutes later. Stengs created the chance again, playing a hard pass to captain Gernot Trauner into the box, but his side-footed attempt went wide.

Diego Simeone’s side equalized in the last seconds before halftime. A corner was headed out before Samuel Lino smashed back into the box. Trauner blocked the attempt, but nobody could clear the ball before Antoine Griezmann lobbed it into the net acrobatically.

The reigning Eredivisie champions started the second half just like they had ended the first. Atletico took the lead within five minutes of the kickoff. Nahuel Molina crossed the ball into the box, which Morata got on the end of with an outstretched leg to get his second goal of the match.

The away side kept pushing for an equalizer until the final whistle. Substitute Minteh had a huge chance to level the match in the 72nd minute, but Oblak used his legs to stop the shot.

Feyenoord have three points after beating Celtic in their first group match. Atletico now have four points. The other game in this group will be played between Lazio and Celtic on Wednesday evening.

Slot’s side face PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Atletico have a tough match against Real Sociedad.