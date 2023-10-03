The Netherlands will restore the good name and honor of Curacao national hero Tula 228 years after he led a revolt of enslaved people on his island. State Secretary Alexander van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) will issue the restoration decree on behalf of the Cabinet on this symbolic date - on this day in 1795, the Dutch rulers gruesomely executed the resistance leader.

The execution was preceded by Tula leaving work on the Knepa plantation on August 17 of that year with 50 other enslaved people. They gathered a group of supporters by moving from plantation to plantation. Tula thus became the symbol of resistance against Dutch colonial rule. August 17 is a national holiday in Curacao.

In a four-hour evening program on the island, Tula will receive the restoration that has long been a deep wish of many Curacaoans. In addition to Van Huffelen, other dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Curacao, Gilmar Pisas, will also give speeches. The ceremony will be accompanied by music and theater,

Due to the time difference, the program will not start until midnight between Tuesday, 3 and Wednesday, 4 October Dutch time. The State Secretary will give her speech about three hours later.