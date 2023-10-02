A record number of Netherlands residents registered to be the Dutch entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. The selection committee received over 600 songs, spanning various genres and languages, AVROTROS announced.

The selection committee will pick who will represent the Netherlands at the 68th edition of the song contest in Malmo next year. “The interest in participating is enormous and diverse,” committee chair Twan van Nieuwenhuijzen said. “It is nice to see that the Eurovision Song Contest is alive and well in the Netherlands. Both young talent and well-known artists have registered.”

Most of the submitted songs are in English, almost 100 have Dutch lyrics, and there is also a smattering of French, Arabic, Spanish, Turkish, and Italian. Entries also span every genre. “From pop to dance, rock, hip-hop, soul, opera, R&B, and reggae, all genres are represented,” Van Nieuwenhuijzen said.

“Because of all these entries and also because of the enthusiastic conversations that have been had with artists, record labels, composers, lyricists, and producers in recent months, I have a lot of confidence in finding the song and artist this year,” said the chairman of the selection committee.

This year, the Dutch entry - Mia and Dion - got eliminated in the semi-finals. It was the first time since 2015 that the Netherlands didn’t make it to the final performances.