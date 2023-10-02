Hein Pieper, the chair of the new political party launched by MP Pieter Omtzigt, has resigned from his position, according to a statement from the party, Nieuw Sociaal Contract (NSC). Pieper was a co-founder and one of the driving forces behind the party.

The reason for the resignation is a labor dispute which was supposedly settled approximately 20 years ago, according to the party. The other person involved had raised the issue with NSC. An investigation was carried out at Omtzigt’s behest, after which Pieper resigned.

“At our request, an independent third party conducted discussions with those involved. We attach great importance to integrity and care. This means that we handle complaints seriously. But it also means that we want to keep people ‘whole.’ It should not be the case that people are only condemned on rumours,” said the NSC party board. It did not wish to comment on the nature of the complaint.

The party also stated that Pieper is “personally very affected” by this report and he “does not want this discussion to burden the party in any way. That is why he has resigned.” He will remain involved with the party. Fellow board member Bert van Boggelen will take over the chair’s duties.

Pieper, like Omtzigt, came from the CDA political party. Pieper briefly served as a member of parliament in the Tweede Kamer for that party. Pieper has led a regional water board, and did not have lofty political ambitions other than being party chair, he previously told De Gelderlander.

This is the second staffing setback for NSC in a short period of time. Last month, Omtzigt’s new spokesperson left on the day he was supposed to start working. The reason was a message he shared on social media in which he called rival political party BBB a “tumor.”